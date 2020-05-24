Clarence Marvin Wallace
CHURCH HILL, Md. â€" Clarence Marvin Wallace passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
He was born Dec. 31, 1940, in Millington, Md. the son of the late George and Mamie Wallace.
He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Ann Wallace; sister, Jane Durham; and brother, Carlton Wallace.
Clarence was an avid Yankees and Dolphins fan. He enjoyed watching old westerns and tv shows in his spare time. He was a member of the Moose Lodges in Millington and Camden. Clarence went to work on a farm after he completed the 8th grade of school. He then went on to work at the Grain Mill in Millington. He made his lifetime career working for Chrysler for 38 years until he retired in 1997.
He is survived by his wife, Penny Wallace of Church Hill; his daughters, Melissa Barbre, Pam Wallace; his son, James â€œJim Jimâ€� Alexander Jr.; his sister, Shirley Daniels; his brother, Richard â€œDickieâ€� Wallace of Sudlersville, Md.; and his grandchildren, Hillary Wallace, Dustin Wallace, Nicole Crew, Dylan Messick, Taylor Lloyd, Angela Alexander, Destiny Alexander and Tyler Alexander; his nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held from 5 .m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 W. Cypress St., Millington, Md. Guests were asked to please come casual.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association at P.O. Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037 or online at www.alsa.org/donate/.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651
(410) 928-5311
