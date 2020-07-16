1/1
Clarence McDonald Sr.
Clarence McDonald, Sr.
Clarence McDonald, Sr. departed this life on July 12, 2020 at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus in Milford. He was born to the late Johnny and Betty McDonald in Lincoln on December 30, 1940.
Services will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, 11 a.m. at Bible Way Institutional C.O.G.I.C, 56 S. Kirkwood St., Dover, DE 19904. Interment to follow at Gibbs Memorial Park, Dover. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be followed, as well as amount of attendees will be limited.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Service
11:00 AM
Bible Way Institutional C.O.G.I.C
