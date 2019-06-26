Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Robertson. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Clarence Robertson, Jr. passed away, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at The Center at Eden Hill, Dover.

Mr. Robertson was born Dec. 31, 1929 in Rayville, Louisiana to the late Clarence Robertson, Sr. and Mary L. Butler Robertson.

He retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years as well as Reichold Chemicals. After retiring he worked for Ben Bows Package Store and Valero. Mr. Robertson was a member of the Harrington Moose Lodge and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family and grandpups.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Opal Robertson, 2009; son, C. Michael Robertson; grandson, Christopher D. Wisneski; and brother, James Keen.

He is survived by his five children, Brenda K. Robertson of Dover, Deanna L. Wisneski of Felton, Cheryl A. Anthony of Viola, Susan Manning of Frederick, Md., Karen Robertson of Dover; grandchildren, Kimberly Anthony-Thompson of Magnolia, Erin Manning of Bethesda, Md., Jamie Grevis of Camden/Wyoming, Brian Wisneski of Felton and Robert Manning of Fayetteville, Pa.; great grandchildren, Logan Thompson, Rylann Thompson, Maddox Grevis and Natalie Grevis; sister, Sharon Weed of Monroe, La.

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford St., Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park.

