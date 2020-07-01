SMYRNA â€" Clarence S. (Butch) Collins III passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.
He was born in Wilmington, Del. on October 18, 1946, the son of the late Clarence S. Collins Jr. and Ruth Collins.
Butch graduated from Smyrna High School in 1964 and from Thompsonâ€™s Private Business School in 1967. He joined the Army in 1968. He also graduated from Electronics School in Aberdeen, Md.
He was the Vice President of Slaughters, Inc., Smyrna. Butch loved skiing, shooting pool, and was a big Delaware Blue Hens football fan.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by David Collins (brother).
He is survived by Terri T. Collins (wife); Sharon Niner (daughter) and husband Doug; Michael J. Pleasanton (step-son) and Denise M. Pleasanton (step-daughter); Alayne M. Pleasanton (grand-daughter), Sydney M. Pleasanton (grand-daughter); and Barbara Greene (sister) and husband Rusty; and many nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be privately held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Del.
Memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 1, 2020.