Claude "Andy" Hastings passed away at Bayhealth, Dover, on Jan. 19, 2020 after a long battle with colon cancer.

Andy was born in Lewes to Claude and Elsie Hastings on Oct. 6, 1947. He grew up in the Lewes area graduating from Lewes High School in 1965 where he played baseball and was a thespian. After high school, Andy attended the University of Delaware, where he majored in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Later, he would obtain a Master's Degree from Johns Hopkins University, also in Electrical Engineering. After working at Westinghouse in Leesburg, Va. and Airpax in Cambridge, Md., Andy opened his own printing company in Dover, PrintShack, which he ran for 30 years. He enjoyed golf, football, and basketball. He was an avid fan of the University of Delaware Fighting Blue Hens.

Andy married Lucie Papen in 1970 and is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years; daughter, Michelle and her children Kayla, Kole, and Kira; son, Howard (Kim) and their children Audrey and Corinne; and daughter, Amanda (Jim) and their children Rocco and Ryder, all of Dover. Andy loved weekly family dinners.

Visitation will be held at Pippin Funeral Home in Wyoming on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. with services beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sharon Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation in Andy's name to the First State Animal Center and SPCA.

