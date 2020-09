Claude R. YoderDOVER - Claude R. Yoder passed away September 25, 2020.Claude was born on November 3, 1940 and was predeceased by his wife, Sovilla.Claude is survived by his children, John Mark and Carol Ann.Viewing will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Central Mennonite Church, 220 W. Denneys Rd., Dover, from 2-3:50 pm. Service will follow at 4 p.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com