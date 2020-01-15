Felton - Claudette V. Nichols born Feb. 21, 1942 peacefully passed into her rest on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Denton Free 7th Day Adventist Church, 401 Aldersgate Drive Denton, Md. Viewing will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 15, 2020