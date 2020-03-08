Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clebell Doris Sweet. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Mrs. Sweet was born May 20, 1933 in Happy Valley, Tennessee to the late Alvin and Nellie Gourley.

She was a homemaker but had worked as a waitress in TN, where she met her soon to be husband Clyde and moved around during his military career. After his retirement from the Air Force they stayed in Dover. She loved playing bingo, cooking, watching game shows and had enjoyed dancing back in the day.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Elmer Sweet in 2000.

She is survived by her sons, David Byron Sweet and his companion Christina Pierson of Woodside and John Sweet of Philadelphia; daughter, Suzanne Sweet of Dover; grandchildren, Jacob, Christopher, Matthew; and great grandchildren, Kylie and Matthew.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at



