Clementine B. Blaine passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her residence, with her family at her side.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Pentecostal Church of God of Lincoln, located at 9163 Greentop Rd., Lincoln, DE 19963 to begin at 12 p.m. with visitation one hour prior.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Millsboro.
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Millsboro
30587 E Dupont Hwy
Millsboro, DE 19966
(302) 934-9019
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 27, 2019