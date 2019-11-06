Greenwood - Clemment B. Epps passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Clem was born Dec. 3, 1943 in Anniston, Ala., son of Robert Epps and Gertis Sharp.
Clem was an Army Vet with an honorable discharge. He settled in Wilmington with his family. He was a retired owner/operator in a trucking company.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Renate Epps; sons, Richard and David Epps and daughter-in-law Paula; daughters, Heidi Epps and Christina Kupsick; grandchildren, Tabitha, Curtis and Ava Herbert, Barbara, Natalie and Miranda Epps and Edward and Nicholas Kupsick.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Clem's name to the Sunday Breakfast Mission at 110 Poplar St., Wilmington, DE 19801.
Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd., Bear, DE 19701.
Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 6, 2019