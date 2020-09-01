Clifton Fords

Coppock, Jr.

Clifton Fords Coppock, Jr. passed away August 26, 2020 in Bradenton, Fla.

He is survived by his mother, Denelda Coppock; brother, Kevin Coppock; and children, Dannette Chase, Nicole Mankie, Keith Coppock, and Joseph Coppock. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Fords Coppock, Sr.

He was a wonderful Poppop to his many grandchildren. Our father was a simple, uncomplicated man who loved completely and lived without apology.

In lieu of flowers, we request you buy yourself a drink and remember Cliff fondly. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store