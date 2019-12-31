DOVER - Coleman Eron Robinson went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 26, 2019. Mr. Robinson was born Jan. 13, 1994, the son of Michael and Carrie Robinson.
He is survived by his parents, a brother, a nephew, grand parents extended family and friends.
Visitation Thursday 7 to 9 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming. Funeral Service Friday 11 a.m. at Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N. DuPont Hwy, Dover. Friends may call at church starting at 10 a.m. Interment Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.
Full obituary and condolences may be offered at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 31, 2019