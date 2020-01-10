Felton - Colleen M. Whitt passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
She was born in Danville, Va., daughter of the late Robert and Mary Meadows. She was preceded by her brothers Irving and Herman and her sister Elizabeth. She was also preceded by her husband, the love of her life, for 56 years, David Whitt.
Colleen was a proud military wife travelling the world with her husband before he retired and settled in Delaware. She retired from the Lake Forest School District, at W.T. Chipman, working as an aid in the school nurses office.
Colleen was a member of the Manship Chapel in Felton. She was also a member of the Sarah Rebekah Lodge #16 of the Odd Fellows where she held different positions.
Colleen and Dave volunteered for approximately 15 years with the USO Delaware. They also volunteered some at the Blood Bank handing out cookies to donors.
Colleen was a quiet, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved the Lord. Everything she did was for her family.
She is survived by her son, Glenn Whitt and wife Charity; her daughter, Rhonda Davis; and her grandchildren, Alex and wife Staci Whitt, Christopher and Michael Davis, Makayla Whitt and her fiancé Hunter Raymond, Bradley and Natalie Glascock; and her great grandson, Cameron Whitt.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Manship Chapel, 4912 Burnite Mill Rd., Felton, DE 19943 where friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Manship Chapel, 4912 Burnite Mill Rd., Felton, DE 19943 or USO Delaware, 500 Purple Heart Way, Dover, DE 19901.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 10, 2020