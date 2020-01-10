Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen M. Whitt. View Sign Service Information Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc Main St Felton , DE 19943 (302)-284-4548 Funeral service 11:00 AM Manship Chapel 4912 Burnite Mill Rd. Felton , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Felton - Colleen M. Whitt passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

She was born in Danville, Va., daughter of the late Robert and Mary Meadows. She was preceded by her brothers Irving and Herman and her sister Elizabeth. She was also preceded by her husband, the love of her life, for 56 years, David Whitt.

Colleen was a proud military wife travelling the world with her husband before he retired and settled in Delaware. She retired from the Lake Forest School District, at W.T. Chipman, working as an aid in the school nurses office.

Colleen was a member of the Manship Chapel in Felton. She was also a member of the Sarah Rebekah Lodge #16 of the Odd Fellows where she held different positions.

Colleen and Dave volunteered for approximately 15 years with the USO Delaware. They also volunteered some at the Blood Bank handing out cookies to donors.

Colleen was a quiet, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved the Lord. Everything she did was for her family.

She is survived by her son, Glenn Whitt and wife Charity; her daughter, Rhonda Davis; and her grandchildren, Alex and wife Staci Whitt, Christopher and Michael Davis, Makayla Whitt and her fiancé Hunter Raymond, Bradley and Natalie Glascock; and her great grandson, Cameron Whitt.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Manship Chapel, 4912 Burnite Mill Rd., Felton, DE 19943 where friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Manship Chapel, 4912 Burnite Mill Rd., Felton, DE 19943 or USO Delaware, 500

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton.





Felton - Colleen M. Whitt passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.She was born in Danville, Va., daughter of the late Robert and Mary Meadows. She was preceded by her brothers Irving and Herman and her sister Elizabeth. She was also preceded by her husband, the love of her life, for 56 years, David Whitt.Colleen was a proud military wife travelling the world with her husband before he retired and settled in Delaware. She retired from the Lake Forest School District, at W.T. Chipman, working as an aid in the school nurses office.Colleen was a member of the Manship Chapel in Felton. She was also a member of the Sarah Rebekah Lodge #16 of the Odd Fellows where she held different positions.Colleen and Dave volunteered for approximately 15 years with the USO Delaware. They also volunteered some at the Blood Bank handing out cookies to donors.Colleen was a quiet, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved the Lord. Everything she did was for her family.She is survived by her son, Glenn Whitt and wife Charity; her daughter, Rhonda Davis; and her grandchildren, Alex and wife Staci Whitt, Christopher and Michael Davis, Makayla Whitt and her fiancé Hunter Raymond, Bradley and Natalie Glascock; and her great grandson, Cameron Whitt.A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Manship Chapel, 4912 Burnite Mill Rd., Felton, DE 19943 where friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Manship Chapel, 4912 Burnite Mill Rd., Felton, DE 19943 or USO Delaware, 500 Purple Heart Way, Dover, DE 19901.Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton. Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purple Heart Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close