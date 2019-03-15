Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Jean Fry. View Sign

MILFORD - Connie Jean Fry passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

She was a graduate of Milford High School's class of 1965 and was a Marching Bucs Majorette. She was a graduate of Keystone Business School in 1967. She began her professional career at the Delaware State Fire School. While raising her three children, she held positions within the Department of Agriculture, J.C. Penny Bank, and Easter Seals. Connie retired from the State of Delaware Family Court in 2006 with 24 years of service to the State of Delaware.

She was a beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. Throughout her retirement she enjoyed traveling to historical destinations with her husband. Her favorite destinations included Charleston, Savannah, Fort Meyers, Williamsburg, and Traverse City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Jean Hamilton. She is survived by her high school sweetheart, Gale Fry, with whom she celebrated her 51st year of marriage on March 9, 2019; her daughter, Heather Morton and her sons, David and Nicholas; her son, Kerri, wife Holly, and their children Kiera, Mason, and Aleah; and her son, Kacey, wife Lindsey, and their children Lillian and Luke; two sisters, Christy Hollenger and Cathy Hamilton; and extended family throughout Delaware, Ohio, Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Calvary U.M. Church, 301 SE Front Street, Milford, with a time of visitation for family and friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Burial will be held Monday at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes in Milford.



Funeral Home Berry - Short Funeral Home

119-121 N.W. Front Street

Milford , DE 19963

(302) 422-8091 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close