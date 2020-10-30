1/1
Connie L. Larimore
Connie L. Larimore, 71
MILFORD - Connie L. Larimore passed away at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, on Oct. 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William C. and Barbara (Beebe) Townsend, Jr.
Connie graduated from Milford High School in 1967. She spent her life working on the farm. Connie was a member of the Delaware Farm Bureau, where at one point, she held the Kent County Ladies Chairman and State Ladies Chairman positions. She was an original member of the Delaware Nutrient Management Program. Connie was also active with the Farmington Ladies Auxiliary for over 20 years where she also had the past President position. More recently, she enjoyed being a member of the Harrington Moose Riders Club.
Connie liked to stay busy; she enjoyed gardening and tending her flowers, cooking, crafts and sewing. She enjoyed motorcycle rides and collecting milk bottles. Connie recently went back to her farming roots when she re-started tending her 3 Blue Hen chickens and 2 kittens. Connie was caring, loving, not afraid to speak her mind, and would go out of her way to help others regardless of what was on her plate. She will always be remembered as the remarkable woman that she was.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Karen (Tom) Hays; son, Michael (Melissa) Larimore; companion, Al Saulsbury; grandchildren, Skylar Larimore, MacKenzie Larimore, Joshua Larimore, and Allison Hays; great granddaughters, Reagan Hays, and Kinsley Wills; sister, Rebecca (Jerry) Rhodes; and extended family.
Services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy, Harrington, on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will take place immediately after the funeral at the Milford Community Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home two hours prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harrington Moose Riders, c/o Harrington Moose Lodge, 16268 S DuPont Hwy, Harrington, DE 19952.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers or sign condolence book.



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 30, 2020.
