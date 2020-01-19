DOVER - Connie Sue Jaconi passed into our Lord Savior's arms suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. She was born March 29, 1943 in Anadarko, Okla.
Connie is survived by her husband, Robert A. Jaconi, Sr.; six children, Brenda Schatz, Ronald and Linda Jaconi, Robert Jaconi, Jr. and Kathi Jaconi, Don and Michele Marshall; ten grandchildren, Thomas, Christina, Justin, Karen, Elizabeth, Heather, Aaron, Amber, Aaron, Sarita; and five great-grandchildren.
Connie was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother. She loved gardening, crafting and spending time with friends reading her Bible! She enjoyed speaking with her daughter Brenda on daily basis. Connie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Connie was a member of the Otoe Missourians Native American Tribe Red Rock, Oklahoma.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 631 S State Street, Dover Delaware, 19901.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in her memory to , Memorial and Honor Gifts P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142
Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 19, 2020