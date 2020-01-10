SMYRNA - Conrad T. Hebert, of Smyrna, formerly of Dover, passed away on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020 at Christiana Hospital, Newark.
He was born June 29, 1931 in Nashua, N.H., the son of the late Adonia and Ethel Hebert.
He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving on the USS Gearing DD-710. He received the Good Conduct medal and the Navy Occupation medal.
Mr. Hebert was employed for many years at the City of Dover Mckee Run Generating Station, and retired as the superintendent. He had been a member of the Smyrna Utility Committee, the Lions Club, and the Elks Lodge.
Conrad became a private pilot in 1975 and earned multiple certifications and enjoyed flying with his wife Kathy. He also enjoyed woodworking, and piloting his pontoon boat on Lake Como.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Kathleen Anne Hebert.
He is survived by three children, Ronald (Kathryn) Hebert, Leslie (Steve) Hague, and Judi Ciarlo; five grandchildren, Collin Hague, Lindsay Ciarlo, Jolen (Katie) Hague, Tim Ciarlo, and Marc (Megan) Ciarlo; two step-grandchildren, Stephanie (Jamie) Sisler, and S. Michael (Jessica) Hague; three step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon (Carl) Anderson. His later years were spent with his partner, Margaret Szewcyzk in Smyrna.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, 2928 Sharon Hill Rd., Dover.
Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to Wreaths Across America, PO Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623.
Arrangements are by Matthews–Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 10, 2020