Constance L. Howell, 83
MILFORD - Constance L. Howell passed away peacefully on Tuesday at her home in Milford.
Connie was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on March 7, 1937 during a storm. Her family lived in the Promised Land State Park at the time before moving outside Youngstown, Ohio where she attended school. After graduating from North Lima High she attended the University of Delaware where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics. She was a devoted Blue Hen fan and active alumna. She later obtained a Master's Degree in Nutrition from Wilmington College.
A devoted mother and grandmother, Connie was the pillar of her family and cared for those around her in a profound way. She was quick with support and careful to offer polite advice when appropriate. She read novels and historical books with a voracious appetite. She was an avid gardener and spent many afternoons meticulously tending to her yard on Walnut Street. She was well known for her fabulous yard sales at her Milford Home as well. Connie loved decorating for each Holiday and especially loved the Milford Halloween Parade. She traveled widely in her life, visiting almost every state and more than a dozen countries.
She started her career as a dietician at the Milford Hospital and was the Supervisor of the Milford School District's School Food Program for 37 years where she oversaw large program growth and massive technological changes. Connie was a tireless supporter of school food programs and lobbied on behalf of her programs Delaware Congressmembers Bill Roth, Joe Biden and Mike Castle among others. She was president of the Delaware School Nutrition Association from 1989-91. She was close with all the school food program employees and taught nutrition and foodservice classes through Del Tech and the Milford Adult Education program for years and helped the careers of many individuals who worked in the school district's school food programs. She also was a longtime member of the Delaware Association of School Administrators.
Connie was an active community member while working and even more so after her retirement from the Milford School District. She was a board member and treasurer of the Milford Senior Center, President from 2008-11 of the local AARP Chapter #3134, long time member of the Home Demonstration Club, a decorated volunteer at the DuPont Nature Center from its beginning, as well as a volunteer at the Milford Museum. She was also beloved by her colleagues at the Delaware State Fair Culinary Department, where she served as Superintendent for over 20 years.
A champion of women's rights, Connie also was an active member of the American Association of University Women, the professional society for women educators Delta Kappa Gamma, and is a past co-president of the Milford Women's Club. She also enjoyed outings with her friends at the Red Hat Society for many years.
As a member of the Reformation Lutheran Church in Milford for more than 50 years she taught Sunday School and served on the board of the church and as its treasurer. She was also an active member of WELCA, the women's group for the Lutheran Church.
During the last several years as Connie battled Alzheimer's Disease, she had the benefit of tremendous care from a team of folks that showered her with love, attention and support. She loved her team of helpers and her quality of life was risen despite her struggle by: Katie, Amy, Marian, Jeanine, Shelby and others. Connie and her family will be forever grateful for their devotion and sacrifice.
Connie was preceded in death by her mother, Mary; father, Adam; partner, Ernesto; brother, Bruce; and sister-in-law Carol.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Lou Ann and husband Alan; grandson, Daniel and wife Anita; brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Claudia; nephews, Albert and Charles; niece, Mary; her partner's son, David and wife Peggy and their son Colton.
Due to the current pandemic there will only be a private family graveside service at Chester Bethel Cemetery in Wilmington on Wednesday August 12, 2020.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Milford Food Bank, Milford Senior Center or the DuPont Nature Center.
Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
