Constance 'Connie' Pugh, 71
GREENWOOD - Constance "Connie" Pugh passed on June 26, 2020 at her home in Greenwood, Del. surrounded by family and friends. Connie was born in Pulaski, Va. and daughter of the late Donald Hansel and Leola Juanita Clark. The family moved to Baltimore, Md. in the 50's.
As a young adult, Connie started her 20+ year career for FMC Corporation in Baltimore until her early retirement in the mid 90's. She and her husband then moved to Eastern Shore, finally settling in Greenwood, Del. in 1999. She worked for Delagra (later named Pictsweet) in Bridgeville, Del. until her retirement in 2017. Connie had an incredible bond with many of her former co-workers and they miss her dearly. She is best known for her kind, caring and generous nature.
Connie is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Clifford "Wayne" Pugh of Greenwood, Del.; and her daughter, Lisa McClung-Smith of Bridgeville, Del.; and her two step children, Rose Forbes and Tim Pugh Sr. of Baltimore, Md. She has eight grandchildren, Austin, Brandon, Chynna, Frank, Garrett, Somer, Tiffany, and Tim Jr. She also has six great-grandchildren, Indie, Leala, Maddox, Novalyn, Raelyn, and Scarlett. She has numerous cousins, an aunt, nieces, nephews, and several brother and sister in-laws as well. Family was very important to her and loved each and every one of them immensely. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Clark Jr. and sister in-law Elaine Clark.
Connie requested before her passing, that there be no viewing or service.
The family is asking in lieu of flowers, donations to "The American Cancer Society
" be made in her honor.
