Rehoboth Beach - Cora Verneda Hood Miller departed this life on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born, May 18, 1938 in Millsboro, to Howard Hood and Gladys Coverdale Hood.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Faith UMC, 19940 Church Street, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971. Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 12 p.m. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service at Faith UMC, 19940 Church St., Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971.
To offer words of comfort , or visit the guest book visit http://www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted by Bennie Smith funeral Home, Millsboro.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 14, 2019