Cora Verneda Hood Miller

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Millsboro
30587 E Dupont Hwy
Millsboro, DE
19966
(302)-934-9019
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Faith UMC
19940 Church Street
Rehoboth Beach, DE
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Faith UMC
19940 Church Street
Rehoboth Beach, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Faith UMC
19940 Church St.
Rehoboth Beach, DE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rehoboth Beach - Cora Verneda Hood Miller departed this life on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born, May 18, 1938 in Millsboro, to Howard Hood and Gladys Coverdale Hood.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Faith UMC, 19940 Church Street, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971. Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 12 p.m. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service at Faith UMC, 19940 Church St., Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971.
To offer words of comfort , or visit the guest book visit http://www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted by Bennie Smith funeral Home, Millsboro.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 14, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.