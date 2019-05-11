DOVER - Coralie Batson passed away on May 6, 2019 at Silver Lake Nursing Home in Dover.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Church of God, Stein Highway, Seaford with viewing two hours prior to the service. Friends may also visit on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at New Hope, 2249 Judith Road, Hartly. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery, Seaford.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 11, 2019