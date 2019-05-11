Coralie Batson

Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE
19904
(302)-678-8747
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Hope
2249 Judith Road
Hartly, DE
Viewing
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of God
Stein Highway
Seaford, DE
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of God
Stein Highway
Seaford, DE
Obituary
DOVER - Coralie Batson passed away on May 6, 2019 at Silver Lake Nursing Home in Dover.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Church of God, Stein Highway, Seaford with viewing two hours prior to the service. Friends may also visit on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at New Hope, 2249 Judith Road, Hartly. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery, Seaford.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 11, 2019
