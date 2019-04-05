Harrington - Cordelia "Connie" Thomas went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from the Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital, surrounded by her family. Connie was born in Lincoln to the late, James E. and Emma Jones.
Connie worked as a bookkeeper for the Brady, Beauregard & Chasanov Law Firm. While living in Florida, she worked at the Famous Amos Restaurant for 15 years. She also worked as a comptroller for various business in Delaware and Florida. Connie was quite the workaholic, and always gave her best in whatever job she performed.
When she was not busy working, Connie loved to crotchet, read books, and play solitaire. She enjoyed participating in her family's school activities as well as their sports games. In her earlier days, she was active in the Boy Scouts and Camp Fire Girls. She was also very active with her "First Friday Luncheon" group from high school that met every first Friday of the month for lunch. She also enjoyed attending Trinity UMC of Harrington.
In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Stoy Thomas; brother, James E. Jones Jr.; grandson, Bruce Passwaters; great granddaughters, Jena Lynn Watson, Jordan Thomas.
She is survived by her son, Stephen L. Thomas; daughters, Cordelia "Dee" Millman, Susan Hamil; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and six great grand grandchildren; two nieces; one nephew.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington. A visitation for family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Milford Community Cemetery.
Donations can be made to her favorite charity, ASPCA.
Arrangement are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send condolences, flowers, or express tributes.
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 5, 2019