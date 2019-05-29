GEORGETOWN - Cordia W. Warrington passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes. He was born in Lewes, the son of the late Franklin J. and Doris (Messick) Warrington.

He was owner and operator of Warrington Auto Repair. He enjoyed stock car racing, deer hunting, attending classic car shows and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a former member of the Georgetown Fire Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Sockriter.

He is survived by his wife, Jean (Headley) Warrington; children, Billie Jean Sockriter and Kevin Sockriter; daughter-in-law, Patty Sockriter; grandchildren, Adam, Colby, Madison, Hayley and Kameron; great grandchildren, Alexis and Savannah; brother, Frank J. (Sylvia) Warrington; and sister, Glenda Williams; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown, where friends may call Thursday night (May 30, 2019) from 7 to 9 p.m. Interment will be in Cokesbury Cemetery, Georgetown. Casual attire requested by the family.



