DOVER - Corinne P. Christiansen passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 in her home. She is finally reunited with her husband of 52 years the late Major Andre "Roy" Christiansen, USAR.

Mrs. Christiansen was born Feb. 23, 1928 in Kenton to the late William Garfield Sammons and Ella Durham Sammons. She was the last of twelve children.

She had worked for Hetheringers and Clifton Precession in Clifton Heights, Pa. making circuit boards for trains, computers and space rockets. In 1964, she moved back to Delaware and worked at Leeds Travel Ware in Smyrna. Mrs. Christiansen also worked for 20 years at J.C. Penny's and the Carousel Gift Shop in the Blue Hen Mall. She then went to work as a receptionist at Courtland Manor Nursing Home. She did volunteer work at the City of Dover Police Department and Delaware Hospice.

Mrs. Christiansen was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Dover. She enjoyed flower gardening and reading. She was proud of her cultural heritage.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband; and brothers, Elmer, Jesse, Mike, Otis, and Stanley Sammons; sisters, Helen Greenage, Hazella Coker, Annabelle Greenage, Bernice Hughes, Lillian "Bea" Carney and Mary Virginia Reed.

She is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Lori Christiansen; and son, Robin R. Christiansen both of Dover; grandchildren Sean, Shannon, Alexis, Kathrine and Madison; and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins; and her beloved grand cats, Frankie and Sammie. She loved them all dearly.

The family would like to thank her caregivers and friends, Susie Ridgeway, Lisa Mosley, Brook Semans and the family of Mervin Byler for their love and friendship. Also, special thanks to the staff of Cadia/Capitol Rehabilitation Center for the care and compassion they gave to Corinne on her many visits there. Finally, thank you to our Modern Maturity Center family and the Modern Maturity Center's Daybreak Program. The Daybreak Program made mom's life meaningful. We consider all of the aforementioned family and will always cherish your kindness.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Modern Maturity Daybreak Program, 1121 Forrest Avenue, Dover, Delaware 19904 or the Delaware Veterans Trust Fund, 802 Silver Lake Blvd., Suite 100, Dover, Delaware 19904.

