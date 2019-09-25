Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cornelius Alfred Tilghman. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Cornelius Alfred Tilghman, Jr. "Neal" passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.

Neal was born in Beaver Falls, Pa. to the late Cornelius A. Tilghman, Sr. and Mary Louise Mayer Tilghman, but lived most of his life in Delaware. Neal graduated from John Bassett Moore High School in Smyrna and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in Physics from Washington College, Md. in 1953 and a master's degree in Computer Science from Texas A&M, Texas in 1965.

He served 20 years in the United States Air Force retiring with the rank of Major. During that time, he flew as an aircrew navigator with the 48th Air Rescue Squadron which included support for the early stages of Project Mercury. This entailed being at the landing site of the first "shot" with astronaut Alan Shepard. Neal was stationed in Florida, Texas, France, England, Germany, Thailand and ended his Air Force experience at Scott AFB, Ill. in the field of computers. After retiring from the Air Force in 1974 Neal moved back to Delaware and worked for the Delaware State Police for 9 years, then 6 years with the Delaware Criminal Justice Information System as their 1st Executive Director.

Neal loved trains (both full size and model), spending time at the beach with his family, traveling and music - especially traditional jazz. He developed his own CD label, Noteworthy Jazz and produced 7 CD's in order to promote jazz and various artists.

Neal is survived by Marie C. Shultie of Felton, his companion who traveled through life with him for almost 45 years; his children, Cornelius A. Tilghman, III "Kit" and his wife Jane of Havre de Grace, Md. and daughter, Mary-Louise G. Tilghman her husband Dietmar of Eschborn, Germany; grandchildren, Tyler Tilghman, Virginia Tilghman, Margo Dietl, Carlie Tilghman and Fiona Tilghman; his brother, Blaine Tilghman and his wife Billie of Elkton, MD.

Funeral services will be held 2 P.M., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 12 ~ 2 PM. The burial will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to either Home of the Brave Foundation, 6632 Sharpe Road, Milford, DE 19963 at

Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at





DOVER - Cornelius Alfred Tilghman, Jr. "Neal" passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.Neal was born in Beaver Falls, Pa. to the late Cornelius A. Tilghman, Sr. and Mary Louise Mayer Tilghman, but lived most of his life in Delaware. Neal graduated from John Bassett Moore High School in Smyrna and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in Physics from Washington College, Md. in 1953 and a master's degree in Computer Science from Texas A&M, Texas in 1965.He served 20 years in the United States Air Force retiring with the rank of Major. During that time, he flew as an aircrew navigator with the 48th Air Rescue Squadron which included support for the early stages of Project Mercury. This entailed being at the landing site of the first "shot" with astronaut Alan Shepard. Neal was stationed in Florida, Texas, France, England, Germany, Thailand and ended his Air Force experience at Scott AFB, Ill. in the field of computers. After retiring from the Air Force in 1974 Neal moved back to Delaware and worked for the Delaware State Police for 9 years, then 6 years with the Delaware Criminal Justice Information System as their 1st Executive Director.Neal loved trains (both full size and model), spending time at the beach with his family, traveling and music - especially traditional jazz. He developed his own CD label, Noteworthy Jazz and produced 7 CD's in order to promote jazz and various artists.Neal is survived by Marie C. Shultie of Felton, his companion who traveled through life with him for almost 45 years; his children, Cornelius A. Tilghman, III "Kit" and his wife Jane of Havre de Grace, Md. and daughter, Mary-Louise G. Tilghman her husband Dietmar of Eschborn, Germany; grandchildren, Tyler Tilghman, Virginia Tilghman, Margo Dietl, Carlie Tilghman and Fiona Tilghman; his brother, Blaine Tilghman and his wife Billie of Elkton, MD.Funeral services will be held 2 P.M., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 12 ~ 2 PM. The burial will be private at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to either Home of the Brave Foundation, 6632 Sharpe Road, Milford, DE 19963 at www.homeofthebravefdn.org , or a .Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations