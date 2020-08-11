1/1
Courtney W. Stevenson
Courtney W. Stevenson
DOVER - Courtney W. Stevenson, born in Lynchburg, Va. on June 12, 1914; departed this life on August 5, 2020 in Dover, Del.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE 19901. Public viewing will be held from 9 – 11:30 a.m. with formal home going service to follow. In the interest of public health, CDC COVID-19 restrictions and guidance will be enforced. Interment in Sunset Memorial Garden, College Rd., Dover.
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 526-4662



Published in Delaware State News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Viewing
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
