Craig B. James, 91
MILFORD - Craig B. James departed this life and ascended into heaven on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Craig was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and grew up in Drexel Hill. He spent his early days after school golfing and working as a caddy. During high school he met the love of his life and soul mate, Alice. Craig pursued a career as an automobile mechanic following his love of beautiful cars. Hearing the call, he enlisted in the Unites States Marine Corps specializing in amphibious trucks and artillery divisions. After an honorable discharge he moved his family to Milford, Delaware where he pursued a career as a mechanic, service manager and salesman with Hammond Cadillac for over forty years. His love of classic cars, gardening, woodworking, baking and night after night of watching American Pickers were his passions. Craig set the bar high as a loving husband of sixty-eight years, father, grandfather, and always a Marine. Semper Fi. He was a proud member of the Marine Corps League, Diamond State Detachment 704.
He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl James and Linda Hays; grandchildren, Lauren Holfeld, Heather Sang and Christopher Sang.
A graveside service and interment will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Epworth Methodist Cemetery, 187 Henlopen Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Paralyzed Veterans of America
or Wounded Warrior Project
; both charities that were close to his heart.
