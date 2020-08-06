Crawford Shahan, Jr., 54
DOVER - Crawford Shahan, Jr. passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Crawford was born on July 5, 1966 in Dover to the late Crawford Shahan, Sr. and Beatrice Shahan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Shahan.
Crawford worked as a maintenance mechanic supervisor for Capitol Uniform & Linen Service. He was considered one of the best mechanics around and took great pride in his work. He was also a former horse trainer for harness racing, which was his passion. Crawford enjoyed his demolition derby days, fishing, crabbing, and spending time with his children and his wife. He also enjoyed his family trips to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Crawford never met a stranger and was loved and respected by everyone that knew him.
Crawford is survived by his wife of nearly four years, Julie Shahan of Dover; children, Chase Crawford Shahan of Harrington, Amanda Nicklaus and Katelyn Shahan both of Greenville, S.C.; brothers, Carl Donophan of Camden, James "Jimmy" Donophan of Magnolia; and sister, Donna Faircloth of Florida.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt. 10), Dover. A viewing will be held prior to the services beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden Wyoming.
For everyone's safety, face masks will be required during all services. We ask that guests help us practice social distancing.
