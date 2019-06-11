Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennie Smith Funeral Homes 717 West Division St Dover , DE 19904 (302)-678-8747 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bennie Smith Funeral Homes 717 West Division St Dover , DE 19904 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Mt Enon Baptist Church 600 N. Church St. Milford , DE View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Mt Enon Baptist Church 600 N. Church St. Milford , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Creola S. Burris was born in Woolwine, Va. on Nov. 20, 1923 to the late Manuel Snell and Agnes Snell. She departed this life on Tuesday, June 8, 2019 at age 95 at her home in Milford. She is the second child of six siblings.

She attended public school in Patrick County, Va. Creola was introduced to her late husband, Sgt. Major Clarence Clifford Burris Jr. by her brother-in-law in the summer of 1943. They were married March 4, 1945 while Sgt. Major Burris was still in the Army. She is the mother of three children, four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Creola had many favorite endeavors. Just to name a few: Mother of John Wesley United Church, Milford, Life member of Milford Garden Club which helped her design the landscape for her home, President of Fort Hamilton NCO Wives Club, Brooklyn, N.Y., Bookkeeper for the Fort Hamilton Post Exchange, Brooklyn, N.Y., Traveler with her husband to more than 25 states in the USA and over 10 foreign countries. Creola attended classes at Delaware State University where she learned techniques of furniture upholstery and she physically used this knowledge to enhance the interior design of her home. After the passing of her husband, Creola became the CEO, owner and president of Real Estate Company, BURCRE, LLC. One of Creola's quotes was "Do you want to talk to the man in charge or the woman who knows what's going on".

Creola showed her love daily in the way she spoke to and treated people. She seldom raised her voice and welcomed her husband's aunt into her home when Aunt Edith was passing away. She again welcomed her husband's father into her home when Clarence Burris, Sr. was failing. As a military wife, Creola reared her children at home when her husband was transferred to Germany during WW2. She did so again when he was transferred to Korea during the war. For the third time, she reared her children alone when her husband was transferred to combat in Viet Nam.

When Creola and her husband were together, you could see their love for one another in the way they spoke to each other and the way they treated and looked out for each other.

In addition to her parents, Creola was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Burris Jr.; Marva Jones (daughter); Byarie Jones (son-in-law); Melma Finney (sister) and Jean Smallwood (sister).

Left to cherish her memory are two children, Joyce Burris (retired teacher) of Milford and Clarence Clifford Burris, III (Attorney) of Falls Church, Va.; six grandchildren, Ayasha, Octavia, Creola, D'Mitri, Tiana and Clarence Clifford Burris IV; and nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Evelyn (Steve) Owens of New York; and one brother, Winfred (Cora May) Snell of North Carolina; one sister-in-law, Delema Carter of Felton; one brother–in-law, Herman Mosely Sr. of Felton; dear friends, Janet Parks of Frederica, Greg (Deborah) Parham of Centerville, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Bennie

Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home. Dover. Published in NewsZapDE on June 11, 2019

