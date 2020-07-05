Crystal Marie Rash, 38
Crystal Marie Rash passed away suddenly March 10, 2020 at the hospital in Brooksville, Florida surrounded by her family. Crystal was born November 3, 1981 in Dover, DE; the daughter of Pamela Whitt & Perry Rash.
Crystal was blessed with a contagious laughter. When she smiled her dark brown eyes sparkled like diamonds. In her childhood, she enjoyed and was great at baseball and softball. She enjoyed going to the beach, rooting for the Baltimore Ravens and spending time with her family. She attended Lake Forest High School. She enjoyed restoring and remodeling old homes and worked as a waitress.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald & Josephine Rash.
She is survived by her mother, Pamela Henrich (Michael); her father, Perry Rash (Suzanne); her children, Brooklyn Rash, Logan & Nathan Reed; her granddaughter, Thea; a brother, Cody Rash; her grandparents, Barbara & Lee Miller; her favorite aunt, Patricia Whitt-Muncey; aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & friends.
A walk through gathering will take place Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of Memorial Service 1 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, DE. The family is limited to 50 people at the service, masks are required and social distancing should be respected.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com