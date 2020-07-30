Crystal MayFELTON - Crystal May was born February 29, 1964 in Frederica, Del. and departed this life on July 23, 2020 at University of Penn Hospital in Phila., Pa.Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE 19901. Public viewing will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. with formal Home going service to follow. In the interest of public health, mask must be worn and social distancing will be adhered to. Interment in Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica, Del.Evan W. Smith Funeral Services(302) 526-4662