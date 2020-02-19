Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis H. Burton. View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Send Flowers Obituary

CLAYTON - Curtis H. Burton passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 with his loving wife and children by his side.

He was born Dec. 6, 1934 to the late John W. and Mary Lockard Burton in Cecil County, Md.

Curtis retired from General Motors after 29 years of service. He was a volunteer for the Holloway Terrace Fire Department in the early 1970's driving the ambulance. He was also was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

On April 13, 1957, he married the love of his life, Edna G. Burton. He is survived by his wife and his five children, Sharon Harrison, Linda (David) VanSickle, Ruth (Joe) Tyre, Steven (Sharon) Burton, and Robert (Tina) Burton; 12 grandchildren, Shana (Mike) Mustachio, Sara (Adam) Holveson, Joe (Renee) Tyre Jr., Shelly (Henry) Morreno, Daniel Tyre, James Bedwell Jr, Ashley (Roger) Wright, Corey Burton, Kandace (Josh) Wallace, Brandon Burton , Jordan Burton and Christopher Burton; and 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Beulah Absher.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, John Burton, Charles Burton, George Burton, Harriet Pyle, James Burton, Thomas Burton, Alice Graham, Leonard Burton, and Lewis Burton.

He was an avid gardener, hunter and fisherman. He loved to go to Woodland Beach in the mornings with his wife to watch the ospreys. He liked nothing more than to sit on his porch with his wife and watch the many hummingbirds eating at the feeders. He spent as much time outdoors as he possibly could. He loved to be surrounded by family.

Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Faries Funeral Home in Smyrna. Visitation two hours prior, beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be private.

