Curtis S. Bogan(Tony), 83DOVER - Curtis S. Bogan (Tony), retired USAF, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. Mr. Bogan was born September 22, 1936 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Johnnie and Lula Hannah Bogan.After graduation from high school in 1953, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. His first overseas assignment stationed him at Yokota AFB, Japan in Base Security. He later changed his AFSC and trained in photo intelligence and was stationed at Clark AFB, Philippines, Tan Son Nhut, Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam and RAF Alconbury, England. Mr. Bogan retired in 1977 from the Air Force in Dover, DE. after serving 23 years. Tony was later employed by the U.S. Postal Service and retired after many years of service.Tony continued his education at Delaware State University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. In 1984 Tony became a member of the Psi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.Tony was an avid fan of smooth jazz music, fine cars, and loved to always display his sense of style at every occasion.Tony was cared for this past year by his longtime friend Wayne (whom he referred to as his son), Barbara Rivers. Curtis leaves cherished memories with close friends Bobbie Bell, Margaret Black, Valerie Lofland, Claudia Scott, Rose Watson, and many co-workers and friends, both military and civilian.A Memorial Service will be held 12 pm Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE. Interment will be 10 am, Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be followed.(302) 526-4662