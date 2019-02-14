CHESTERTOWN - Curtiyah Hicks passed away suddenly at home on Feb.ruary 2, 2019. Celebration of life services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Janes UM Church, Cross & Cannon Street, Chestertown with a viewing two hours prior to the service. Interment will be at Asbury UM Church Cemetery, Chestertown. Professional arrangements entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown.
