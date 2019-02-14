Curtiyah Hicks

CHESTERTOWN - Curtiyah Hicks passed away suddenly at home on Feb.ruary 2, 2019. Celebration of life services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Janes UM Church, Cross & Cannon Street, Chestertown with a viewing two hours prior to the service. Interment will be at Asbury UM Church Cemetery, Chestertown. Professional arrangements entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 14, 2019
