Cynthia D. Thomas
BRIDGEVILLE â€" Cynthia D. Thomas passed away Thursday, May 07, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a viewing two hours prior to service at Immanuel House of Praise Seaford, Del.
Service are entrusted to McPherson Funeral Service, Inc., Camden, Del.



Published in Delaware State News on May 22, 2020.
