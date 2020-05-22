Or Copy this URL to Share

BRIDGEVILLE â€" Cynthia D. Thomas passed away Thursday, May 07, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a viewing two hours prior to service at Immanuel House of Praise Seaford, Del.

Service are entrusted to McPherson Funeral Service, Inc., Camden, Del.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store