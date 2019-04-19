Da'Juan Morrison passed away suddenly on April 9, 2019 in Rockingham, Va.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Kingdom Life Fellowship Ministries located at 662 Milford Harrington Hwy. Milford, DE. 19963 to begin at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. A public viewing will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at MF Chase Unity Memorial Church located at 16 Vanessa Drive, Dover DE 19904. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 19, 2019