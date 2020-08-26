Daisey Mae Sturgis, 92
MILLSBORO - Daisey Mae Sturgis departed this life on Monday August 17, 2020 at Beebe Medical Center Lewes, Delaware.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at St John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, Delaware at 12 noon. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service.
To offer words of comfort and sign the guest book visit http://www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
. Professional service entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Millsboro