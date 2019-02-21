Daisy Idella West

Dover - Daisy Idella West, born in Denton, MD on March 18, 1934; departed this life on Feb. 14, 2019.
Service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901. Viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Silverlake Cemetery, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 21, 2019
