Mrs. Yeomans was born Feb. 4, 1955 in Milford, to the late Shirley Jones and Dale Smith.

She was raised in Milford and later moved to Harrington where she owned a farm named "Dozen Acres". There she raised chickens for Purdue and farmed all animals for more than 15 years. Mrs. Yeomans then became a store manager for several Shore Stops, Food Lions and Uncle Willies Markets. She enjoyed coloring, collecting snow globes but especially loved being with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and nephews and nieces.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy "Jack" Yeomans, Sr.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Stewart of Milford, Roy Jack "RJ" Yeomans, II and his wife Amy of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Bryan Yeomans of Dover; brothers, William A. Jones and his wife Virginia of Greensboro, Md. and Michael Elwood Smith of Greenwood; sister, Kitty Lee Correia and her husband Randy of Viola; and seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Services will be private.

