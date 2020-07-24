Dale "DJ" Gray, 64
GEORGETOWN - Dale "DJ" Gray lost his fight with cancer on July 20, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born to the late Dale and Irene Gray of Georgetown. He graduated from Sussex Central High School, class of 1974, where he was the State Wrestling Champion that year. He won the Frank Jones Memorial Award for most courageous wrestler.
He enlisted in the Army after high school. He signed up for the 82nd Airborne Division. While serving, he participated in the All Army wrestling team at West Point. He was also on the boxing team where he would brag about going against Leon Spinks, former heavy weight champion. He said "he only lasted about ten seconds". He loved to tell stories about racing mini bikes with friends around the circle in Georgetown and then going to Dairy Queen where they may or may not have gotten into a little trouble.
DJ owned and operated Gray's Paving from 1990-2005. He was previously employed by Environmental Quality Resources and George & Lynch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Joey Waples.
He is survived by his friend of 10 years, Debbie McKrisky; sons, James "JD" Gray (Heather) and Gary Hughes (Billie Jo); daughter, Cindy West, all of Georgetown; sister, Diane Fleetwood (Steve); niece, Jenna Oliphant; nephew, Josh Oliphant; and granddaughter, Yessika West.
A time of visitation with the family will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966. All attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
