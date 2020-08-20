1/1
Dale Lee Dean
Dale Lee Dean, 67
HARRINGTON - Dale Lee Dean passed away peacefully at his sister's home on Monday, August 17, 2020. Dale was born in Harrington, the son of the late Jonas K. and Margaret (Morris) Dean. He owned and operated Dean's Construction with his brother, Bobby Dean, for 10 years. He then went to work for Joseph T. Richardson, Inc. until retirement. Dale was a charming, fun-loving, generous man with a great sense of humor. Dale always loved working with his hands, fixing cars and tinkering around his shop. He enjoyed being outdoors, working in the yard, cutting grass, going to the beach and traveling. While relaxing at home, he liked to watch westerns and crime shows.
He is survived by his daughter, Tina Marie Dean; his sisters and brothers, Barbara Jefferson (Sidney), Joan Shook, Teresa Lindale, Robert Jonas Dean (Bonnie), Roger Dean (Darlene) and Gloria Stacy (Curtis); 8 nieces, 5 nephews, 17 great nieces and nephews and 10 great-great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Dale's Life will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to either the Tunnell Cancer Center, Attn: Carol Hunt, 18947 John J. Williams Hwy., Suite 101, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 or to the Dept. of Otolaryngology at Johns Hopkins Medicine, Office of Annual Giving, San Martin Center, 3400 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218. Please make check payable to Johns Hopkins and put Dept. of Otolaryngology on the memo line.
Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington, DE. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 20, 2020.
