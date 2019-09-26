Camden - Dale Robin (Couden) Bartlett passed away peacefully in the care of Delaware Hospice with her Family by her side on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
She was Born in Elkton, Md. on Feb. 8, 1961 to the late Norman and Mildred Couden.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister, Richard Couden, Randy Couden, and Babette Couden.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Ronald D. Bartlett of Camden; her daughter, April M. Gayley (John) of Clayton; her son, Ronald D. Bartlett Jr. of Camden; her granddaughter, Aaliyah Clough of Camden; four brothers, Wayne Couden of Omaha, Neb., Albert Couden of Newark, Dewitt Couden (Janet) of Wyoming, Morgan Couden of Camden; five sisters, Celeste Masden of Omaha, Neb., Gwendolyn Thomas of Northeast, Md., Prudence Smith of Camden, Donna Coroniti (Tony) of Dover, Letitia Kozlowski (Mike) of Seymour, Wis.; along with many nieces and nephews.
At the family's request services will be private.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 26, 2019