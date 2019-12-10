HARTLY - Dallas L. Ray passed away, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was surrounded by his family at the Delaware Veterans Home, where he resided for the past five years.
Mr. Ray retired from the United States Air Force after 31 years in 1982 and started his own business shortly afterward.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty Joan; and eldest son, Dallas Lee Ray, Sr.
He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Meyer of Smyrna; and son, James Ray of Hartly; grandsons, Matthew Dawson of Hagerstown, Md. and Lee Ray, Jr. of Ladson, S.C.; granddaughters, Michelle Jiorle of Dover and Amy Lee of Cheswold and their spouses; ten great grandchildren.
Services will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. A viewing will be held one hour prior. Interment private.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 10, 2019