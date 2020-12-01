1/1
Dana Lynn (Vanderwende) Dill
Dana Lynn Dill
(Vanderwende), 44
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Dana Lynn Dill (Vanderwende), loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend passed away.
Dana was born May 1, 1976 in Dover, Del. She graduated from James H. Groves High School in 2006. She dedicated all of her time to being a loving mother and wife. She had a passion for landscaping her property and working on her home. Dana's kitchen was the place of comfort, she enjoyed spending quality time with the family. She was always there to lend a helping hand when someone was in need.
Her compassion and giving spirit always shined bright, lighting up the entire room. When you left her presence, you always would feel better than how you arrived.
Dana is survived by her mother, Linda M. Coady; her husband, Micheal Dill Sr.; her two children, Da'Londa Vanderwende and De'Andre Dill; her stepson, Micheal Dill Jr.; her sister, Glenda Vanderwende (Don Demby); her niece, Pegasus Vanderwende; her father-in-law, Clearance Dill Sr.; her mother-in-law, the late Hilda Dill; her brother-in-laws, Clearance Dill Jr. and Mark Dill; her sister-in-laws, Diane Whyte (Avon Whyte), Elaine Daniels (Eric Daniels), Jacqueline Johnson (Kirk Johnson); and a host of other family members and dear friends.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE, where a walk-through viewing will be held 2 hours before, conforming to the current Covid-19 restrictions of Mask Wearing, Social Distancing, and 50 people maximum at a time. Burial will follow in Barratts Chapel Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
