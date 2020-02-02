Dana Lynn Porter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana Lynn Porter.
Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Camden-Wyoming Moose Lodge
760 Moose Lodge Road
Camden, DE
View Map
Obituary
Laurel - Dana L. Porter passed away on Jan. 24, 2020 at home. Dana was born in Dover to Danny L. Porter of Lewes and Diane L. Frechette of Magnolia.
Dana was an avid reader and loved to cook and bake. She loved spending time with her children and treasured her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Dana is survived by brother, Danny Porter Jr. of Lewes; daughters, Taylor Morgan Oneil of Felton and Katelyn Mari Smith of Dover; sons, Nathan Anthony Smith and Jacob Reed Smith of Seaford; grandchildren, Grayson Miles Pann, Rayleigh June McCullough and Benjamin Chance Trently.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to be held at the Camden-Wyoming Moose Lodge, 760 Moose Lodge Road, Camden. Friends and extended family are welcome to join the immediate family as they remember and honor Dana.
Memories and pictures can be shared at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 2, 2020
