Laurel - Dana L. Porter passed away on Jan. 24, 2020 at home. Dana was born in Dover to Danny L. Porter of Lewes and Diane L. Frechette of Magnolia.
Dana was an avid reader and loved to cook and bake. She loved spending time with her children and treasured her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Dana is survived by brother, Danny Porter Jr. of Lewes; daughters, Taylor Morgan Oneil of Felton and Katelyn Mari Smith of Dover; sons, Nathan Anthony Smith and Jacob Reed Smith of Seaford; grandchildren, Grayson Miles Pann, Rayleigh June McCullough and Benjamin Chance Trently.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to be held at the Camden-Wyoming Moose Lodge, 760 Moose Lodge Road, Camden. Friends and extended family are welcome to join the immediate family as they remember and honor Dana.
Memories and pictures can be shared at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 2, 2020