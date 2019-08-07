Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana Melissa Bordley LeCompte. View Sign Service Information Evan W Smith Funeral Services 518 S Bay Rd Dover , DE 19901 (302)-526-4662 Send Flowers Obituary

Dana Melissa Bordley Lecompte passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Bayheath Kent General Hospital in Dover; after a relentless nine-year battle with an unforgiving and debilitating illness.

While Dana lived her life with unselfish devotion to the advancement of the human condition, she was a devoted wife and displayed the virtues of the consummate parent. She further sought perfection in her professional career and demonstrated exceptional leadership in organizations which she held membership.

A lifelong Delawarean, she was born in Kent General Hospital on November 16, 1966 to the late James C. Bordley and Phyllis Mae Bordley. Dana grew up in Camden, DE and was a graduate of Caesar Rodney High School. She accepted a scholarship from Delaware State College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Food and Nutrition in 1988 and made the dean's list all four years of her attendance. She also earned a master's degree in biology from Delaware State University in 1992.

Dana's early employment began at Cook's of Dover, Inc. t/a Thriftway as an Assistant Front-End Manager and then an Administration Assistant to the Vice President. She then began working for the State of Delaware, Division of Public Health, as an Environmental Health Specialist and recently retired as the Director of Community Environment Health Services. Dana was a Registered Environmental Health Specialist/Registered Sanitarian.

Her service to humanity and leadership skills were demonstrated by the organizations that she pursued. Dana was a Silver Star (25-year recognition) of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Iota Omega Chapter, where she served as a president. She also was member of The Dover Chapter of the Links, Inc., and was vice president at her passing as well as an active member of the Order of Eastern Stars, Prince Hall Affiliate, Electra Chapter #6.

In addition to her father, Dana was preceded in death by her sisters, Brenda Mae Evans and Corrine Wanda Williams.

She is survived by her loving husband, Maurice Delbert LeCompte of 25 years; daughters, Camille Dana LeCompte of Amherst, Mass and Claire Delen LeCompte; mother, Phyllis Mae Bordley; mother-in-law, Shirley Bingham LeCompte; sister, Stephanie Bordley Proudford; brothers-in-law, Marc V. Proudford, Cummings Evans, III and Tony Williams; niece, Veronica Ilisbeth Proudford; nephews, Antonio and Gianni Williams; loving god children, Christina and Charles, II, Collins and Asa Edmunds; her beloved Divas and devoted friends, Kim Collins and Tina Edmunds along with her cherished cousin Kim Jefferson, as well as a host of family and friends.

A believer in celebrating, A Pink and White Celebration of Life will be held for Dana at a later time. Words of expression and comfort can be left for the family on Evan W.





