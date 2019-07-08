FREDERICA - Daniel Alan Smith passed away peacefully at Christiana Medical Center on Monday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by family.
Born in Milford Memorial Hospital on Aug. 26, 1960, he was the son of Bernice W. Smith and the late Martin E. Smith. Dan was a graduate of Milford High School and Kutztown University. He had been employed by ICI and later Total Wine and More as a graphic artist. After his first stroke, approximately nine years ago, he was employed part time by Marshalls in Rehoboth Beach. Dan enjoyed cooking, music, movies, painting and making others smile with his witty humor, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Dan was truly a kind and caring person, beloved by family and friends. His closest pal was his cocker spaniel, Dexter, who was his long-term companion.
Dan was preceded in death by brother, Kenneth A. Smith (Donna) of Milford.
He is survived by his mother, Bernice W. Smith of Milford; sister, Sheren Smith Merritt (Wayne) of Hockessin; brothers, Larry Smith (Leslie) of Burke, Va. and Jeff Smith (Hester) of Milford. Dan will be deeply missed by several nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 Front St., Milford at 1 p.m. Family and friends may begin visitation at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Milford Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Humane, 1400 16th St., NW, Suite 360, Washington, DC 20036 (www.americanhumane.org).
Published in NewsZapDE on July 8, 2019