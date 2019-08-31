SEAFORD - Daniel E. Lundquist passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
Dan owned and operated Heritage Jewelers in Seaford with his wife Jan for 32 years. He was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, Hiram Lodge 21, A F & A M, he was a barber shop quartet singer and a member of SPEBSQSA (Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Singing in America).
Dan is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janet Schueler Lundquist; a sister, Lenore Hines; nephews, Erik Lundquist, Christopher Lundquist, Jeremy Melson, Christian Melson, Matthew Wasson, Michael Melson, Baron Hoff, Jason Hoff; nieces, Heather Lockhart, Janet McDowell and Caitlin Patton Laura Shine, Haidi Hoff.
Memorial Services will be on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 315 High St, Seaford, where friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 315 High St, Seaford, DE 19973.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 31, 2019