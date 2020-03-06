Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Minous Durham. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Minous Durham, Sr. passed away, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home.

Mr. Durham was born July 27, 1927 in Dover to the late Minous Durham, Jr. and Stella Pritchett Durham

He served in the United States Army during WWII. After the service he worked for Speakman Plumbing for seven years in inventory ordering. Mr. Durham opened his own bicycle repair shop "Dan's Repair Shop" and ran that for 42 years. He was a life member of the Camden VFW. Mr. Durham enjoyed being in his garden and giving away his vegetables. He was a member of the Forest Grove SDA Church for many years.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by son, Daniel Durham, Jr., 2019; brothers, Albert and Larry Durham; and sister, Rachel Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Alverta B. Mosley Durham of Dover; brothers, Marshall Durham of Dover, James Enoch of Dover; grandchildren, Karen Bleiler and her husband Bob of Newark and Gary Durham of Boston, Mass; daughter-in-law, Joan Durham.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Arden and Susie Sammons for their support and help.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening. Interment will be in Forrest Grove SDA Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Forrest Grove SDA Church, PO Box 338, Cheswold, DE 19936.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





