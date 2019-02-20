Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DOVER - Daniel Wade Blair passed away on Feb. 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. His last days were spent with family and friends in the comfort of Delaware Hospice, Milford. Dan was born on July 21, 1955 in Baltimore, Md. to the (late) Archie and Marie Blair of Dover, and was the youngest of 13 siblings.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, a good meal, and was an avid antiques collector, with his favorite being the Wizard of Oz and crystal wares. Dan loved to travel, picking up his treasures wherever he went. He not only loved going to yard sales, but having them too. His heart belonged to his beloved dogs which surrounded him throughout his life. He wore many hats during his time with us; from Gino's, to a grocery clerk and store clerk, then a store manager, and bar manager. But most of all, he will forever be remembered as a wonderful son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, partner, cousin, and friend. His giving heart and comforting smile will be missed.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Archie Blair; brothers, Bob, Frank, Sam, and William (Billy) Blair; sisters, Janet Blair, Deanie Buxton and Rose Bennett; niece, Jeri Garber; and his lifelong partner, Roger Littleton. While it was a reunion in heaven, he left many friends and family who mourn and miss him very much. He is survived by his beautiful mother, Alice Marie Blair of Dover; brothers, Chuck (Doris) Blair of Marydel and Wayne (Carol) Sapp of Viola; sisters, Joan Buxton, Jean (Andy) Aiken both of Dover, and Doris Carey of Bradford, Pa. There are many special nieces and nephews, as well as several friends, including Randy Carlisle whose lives will forever be touched.

A viewing will be held at Trader Funeral Home (12 Lotus St., Dover, DE, 19901) on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will then be held at Trader Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. with burial at Barrett's Chapel Cemetery (6486 Bay Rd., Frederica, DE 19946) immediately afterward. Food and Fellowship will follow at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (237 W. Lebanon Rd., Dover, DE 19901) at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delaware Hospice, Milford. On behalf of Dan Blair's family, we thank each and every one of you who has supported, loved, and served him and us through this difficult time.

